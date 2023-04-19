Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Increases By 25.5%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,170,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 14,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,053,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,306. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

