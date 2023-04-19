Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Decreases By 16.0%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 315,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 261.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCPC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.27. The stock had a trading volume of 81,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.36. Balchem has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

