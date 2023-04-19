Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Decreases By 13.2%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BAND remained flat at $13.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 233,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,906. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

