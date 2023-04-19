Short Interest in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Grows By 16.8%

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bank First news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bank First Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Bank First stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. 1,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.28. Bank First has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.18). Bank First had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bank First
Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank First (BFC)
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.