Short Interest in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Grows By 16.8%

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

In other Bank First news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 85,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after buying an additional 6,009,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank First stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. 1,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.28. Bank First has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.18). Bank First had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

