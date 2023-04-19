Short Interest in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Rises By 32.7%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSGM. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 503,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioSig Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Featured Articles

