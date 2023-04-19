Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Grows By 18.8%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 181,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. BioVie has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 962.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
