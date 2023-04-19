Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Grows By 18.8%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BioVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 181,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. BioVie has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

Get BioVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at BioVie

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $28,720.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 962.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

(Get Rating)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.