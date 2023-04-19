Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Drops By 16.7%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAQ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Blue World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAQ. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Blue World Acquisition by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 530,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

