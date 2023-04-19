Short Interest in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Drops By 12.1%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,500 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 987,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,151,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.2 %

BCC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.51. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

