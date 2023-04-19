Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declines By 11.0%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 709,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.66. 173,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.