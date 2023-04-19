Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Decreases By 11.5%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after buying an additional 1,091,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after buying an additional 52,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,807,000 after buying an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,601,000 after buying an additional 157,366 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. 1,198,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.