Short Interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Decreases By 19.0%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Bumble alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bumble Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

BMBL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. 1,280,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.83.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.