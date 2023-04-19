Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Drops By 18.8%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

CLNFF stock remained flat at $46.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

