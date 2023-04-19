Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Drops By 18.8%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Calian Group Stock Performance
CLNFF stock remained flat at $46.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $56.66.
About Calian Group
