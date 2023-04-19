Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Drops By 27.0%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 668,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $9.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

