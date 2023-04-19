Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Drops By 27.0%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 668,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $9.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
