Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Drops By 11.6%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 219,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAAS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 75,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,655. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Articles

