Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases By 17.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,360. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

