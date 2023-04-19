Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Drops By 24.0%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS FRCOY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 128,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,616. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45.

About Fast Retailing

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

