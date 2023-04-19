Short Interest in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Decreases By 11.3%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Genprex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Genprex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 6,165,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $51.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.35. Genprex has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

Genprex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Genprex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Genprex by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genprex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Genprex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Genprex by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

Featured Articles

