Short Interest in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Decreases By 11.3%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Genprex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Genprex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 6,165,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $51.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.35. Genprex has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genprex (GNPX)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.