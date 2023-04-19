Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Declines By 19.3%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

GREZF stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GREE has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

GREE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.