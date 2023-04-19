Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Declines By 19.3%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Stock Performance
GREZF stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GREE has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.
GREE Company Profile
