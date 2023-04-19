Short Interest in High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Declines By 20.0%

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

High Country Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCBC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. High Country Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About High Country Bancorp

High Country Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which offers banking and investment solutions for both consumers and businesses. It provides personal and business services. The firm specializes in deposit products such as noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposit accounts, and its primary lending products which include real estate mortgage loans, construction, consumer and commercial loans.

