Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Decreases By 15.2%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITVPY. Barclays increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 3,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355. ITV has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.
ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.
