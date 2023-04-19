Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Expands By 33.7%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 905.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 390,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. 33,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

