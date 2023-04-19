Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Drops By 20.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JSR Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY remained flat at $22.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JSR has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.
JSR Company Profile
