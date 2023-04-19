Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Drops By 20.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JSR Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY remained flat at $22.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JSR has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.