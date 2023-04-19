Short Interest in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expands By 20.0%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 198,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,007. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

