Short Interest in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Increases By 38.4%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 142,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Limbach Trading Down 2.5 %

Limbach stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 125,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $174.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. Research analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Limbach by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

