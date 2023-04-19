Short Interest in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Increases By 38.4%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 142,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Limbach Trading Down 2.5 %
Limbach stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 125,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $174.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. Research analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
