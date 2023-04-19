Short Interest in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Drops By 22.8%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
In related news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 652,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%.
LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
