Short Interest in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Decreases By 27.3%

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 326,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $250.51. The stock had a trading volume of 86,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,536. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.85 and its 200 day moving average is $241.29. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.