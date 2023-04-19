Short Interest in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expands By 24.9%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LKQ
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LKQ Price Performance
LKQ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 967,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,406. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. LKQ has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LKQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
