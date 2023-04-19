Short Interest in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expands By 24.9%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 967,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,406. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. LKQ has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.