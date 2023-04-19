Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Rises By 15.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 778,220 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,147,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in LSB Industries by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 651,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

LSB Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

LSB Industries stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 331,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $717.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Stories

