Short Interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Increases By 38.2%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,660,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 14,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

MGY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

