Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Declines By 22.9%

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 52,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 202,032 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MLVF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

