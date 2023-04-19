Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Decreases By 20.0%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MDJM Stock Performance
MDJH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. MDJM has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.54.
MDJM Company Profile
