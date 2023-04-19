Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Decreases By 20.0%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MDJH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. MDJM has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.54.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

