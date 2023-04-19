Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Increases By 18.8%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medacta Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF remained flat at $83.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. Medacta Group has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $86.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91.

Medacta Group Company Profile

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

