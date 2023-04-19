Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Drops By 26.7%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of MCHVY opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. MGM China has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

