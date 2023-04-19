Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Drops By 22.1%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorsport Games

In related news, major shareholder Mike Zoi acquired 441,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,565.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,480,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,971.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.54% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorsport Games Trading Down 5.8 %

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of MSGM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.66. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

About Motorsport Games

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.