Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Grows By 32.2%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of LEDS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 2,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,876. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

