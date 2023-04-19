Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 21,264 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 309,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.