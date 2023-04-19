Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 21,264 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 309,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the period.
Global X MLP ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $44.22.
Global X MLP ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
