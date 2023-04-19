Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

