Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $605,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PYZ opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
