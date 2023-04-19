Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $605,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.