Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 190 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 252,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,956,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Mastercard stock opened at $370.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.43. The company has a market cap of $353.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

