Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 961 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,530,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,968,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,391.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,574,000 after buying an additional 383,723 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.