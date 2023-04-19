Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

