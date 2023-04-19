Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 105 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

DUK stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

