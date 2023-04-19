Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 38,943 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,943 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

