Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

HON traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.99. The company had a trading volume of 631,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,463. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

