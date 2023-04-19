Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

