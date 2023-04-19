Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. 15,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,422. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

