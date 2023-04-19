Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $37.60. 1,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
