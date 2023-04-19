SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,432,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after buying an additional 1,570,690 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 3,756,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,775,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

