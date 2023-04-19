Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.41. 19,106,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,381,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.34. The firm has a market cap of $685.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

