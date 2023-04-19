Solstein Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.24.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.